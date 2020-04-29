You are the owner of this article.
Teen scavenger hunt aims to release pent-up energy
The Great Rivers United Way and La Crosse Neighborhoods Inc. will host a communitywide virtual scavenger hunt for Coulee Region residents ages 13 to 18 through May 10.

Cash prizes of $20 to $50 will be awarded to teens with the best scores, attained by uploading photos and videos via Google form as found at www.gruw.org/couleehappyhunt.

The aim is to provide safe and socially distanced activities for young people with pent-up energy. Participants are reminded that convening in groups of 10 or more is not allowed, and that protective masks are encouraged for any out-of-home activities. 

For details and contest rules, visit www.gruw.org/couleehappyhunt.

