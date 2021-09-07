 Skip to main content
Teenager dies in La Crosse County crash
Teenager dies in La Crosse County crash

A La Crosse High School student is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Shelby.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Abbillyne Mitchell was driving a vehicle on Hwy. MM shortly before 7 p.m. when she lost control and rolled the vehicle into a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Mitchell was a junior at La Crosse Central High School. The school opened its doors Monday (Labor Day) for four hours so that students could receive assistance from support staff.

Central principal Jeff Axness said staff will be available to students the rest of the week during the school day.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the Mitchell family to help with funeral costs and other expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/abbillyne-mitchell-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR1k_n0x7Db0XJ7fz2UG5kr3Z3DmRtFBkoJZBwcLKel1rlWRjU2DV2mBEXM

