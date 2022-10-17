The Seventh Street Boat Launch Facility will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the evening for seal coating and restriping. The boat launch facility will reopen on Friday, Oct. 21.
Temporary closure of 7th Street Boat Launch
Related to this story
Most Popular
Screenshots of a text thread between the Popcorn Tavern’s owner and two staff members were released Wednesday, revealing racist comments, slur…
The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery chain has been looking at opening a store in La Crosse “for some time,” the company’s CEO and president said Mon…
Police are seeking a second suspect linked to a controlled drug buy last year.
A 31-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Monday in La Crosse Country Circuit Court with multiple drug offenses.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Viterbo University honored nine graduates at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony Oct. 7 as part of the annual Viterbo Days alumni …
The La Crosse Area Family YMCA’s board of trustees and board of directors have announced a gift of six acres of land in Holmen, donated by Tho…
A 33-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was allegedly found with marijuana during an Oct. 8 …
A 49-year-old La Crosse man accused of making terroristic threats against town of Campbell officials failed to appear in court Monday.
A Melrose man was placed on three year’s probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Joshua M…