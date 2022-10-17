 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temporary closure of 7th Street Boat Launch

The Seventh Street Boat Launch Facility will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the evening for seal coating and restriping. The boat launch facility will reopen on Friday, Oct. 21.

