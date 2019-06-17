{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, southbound traffic on 3rd Street North from State Street to Cass Street will be reduced to one lane. Southbound traffic will be shifted and rerouted through the day.

These closures are necessary for sporadic repairs. Please expect delays and use caution when driving through the area. Changed traffic patterns may cause backups on nearby side streets.

The temporary closures will remain in place for the duration of the repairs. Please contact the city of La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340 with any questions.

