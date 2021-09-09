Temporary stop signs in place downtown while signals are replaced

Traffic signals in downtown La Crosse will begin being replaced next week, and temporary stop signs will fill their place as they are worked on individually, the city said Thursday.

The work on the signals will begin on Monday, and the signal cabinets will be replaced one intersection at a time. During the work, the lights in question will be dark and a stop sign will instead direct traffic.

The 3rd Street South intersections with Jay, Cass and Cameron streets will be impacted, as will 4th Street South intersections with Cameron and Cass streets.

The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 24.

Anyone traveling through downtown is advised to use caution in the area while work is being completed.

