Tenth La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19, cases increase by 45 Friday
Tenth La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19, cases increase by 45 Friday

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

A 10th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the County Health Department. It is the fifth death reported in the county this week.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and families of these individuals,” the La Crosse County Health Department said in a release Friday afternoon. “...COVID-19 can happen to anyone and each of our actions affect our community.

Two of the deaths were males in their 70s, two were females in their 80s, five were males in their 80s, and one was a male in his 60s.

The Health Department stated no additional details about the deaths will be released out of respect for the privacy of patients and their families.

La Crosse County recorded 45 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 7.94% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 34.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 33.71 on Thursday and 42.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,486, which grows to 3,635 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, 12 were people in their 20s, eight were in their 50s and seven were in their 60s. There were two new cases of people ages 0-9, three of people ages 10-19, two in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 70s and three in their 80s.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continued to drop Friday.

The seven-day rate, which was 16.74% a week ago, is down to 9.31%, the first time it has been below 10% since Aug. 26. The 14-day rate is at 12.34%, down from 14.63% on Thursday and 24.21% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped slightly to 10.83%.

State case data

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 2,988 Friday, for a running total of 144,818 positives. Negative tests have reached 1,518,662, an increase of 11,834 since Thursday. Hospitalizations rose by 138, with 8,199 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and another 16 deaths were reported for a total of 1,440 fatalities.

Free COVID-19 testing Monday

A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Health and Human Services building parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.

Those age 5 or older experiencing any of the following symptoms are eligible for testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills or repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

General guidance

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

