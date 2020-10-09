Tenth La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19, cases increase by 45 Friday

A 10th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the County Health Department. It is the fifth death reported in the county this week.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and families of these individuals,” the La Crosse County Health Department said in a release Friday afternoon. “...COVID-19 can happen to anyone and each of our actions affect our community.

Two of the deaths were males in their 70s, two were females in their 80s, five were males in their 80s, and one was a male in his 60s.

The Health Department stated no additional details about the deaths will be released out of respect for the privacy of patients and their families.

La Crosse County recorded 45 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 7.94% positivity rate Friday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 34.43 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 33.71 on Thursday and 42.71 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,486, which grows to 3,635 when including probable cases.