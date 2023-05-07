The national economy beat expectations by adding 253,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%. Overall, a strong showing for the labor market.

Some of those jobs will be filled by people and others will be filled by technology using artificial intelligence. With the release of ChatGTP, businesses continue to assess the pros and cons of artificial intelligence and how it will impact their future workforce. Nikita Duggal from Simpliearn has complied some advantages and disadvantages to AI worth exploring.

Advantages of AI

Reduction in human error: Artificial intelligence can significantly reduce errors and increase accuracy and precision because the decisions are based on algorithms.

Zero risks: AI can help humans overcome many risks by letting robots do the activity for us such as defusing a bomb, going to space or exploring the deepest parts of oceans.

24-7 availability: AI can work endlessly without breaks 24/7/365. They think faster than humans and perform multiple tasks at a time with accurate results. They can handle tedious repetitive jobs easily.

Digital assistance: Some companies engage with users using digital assistants, or chat bots, which eliminates the need for human personnel. Many websites use AI to deliver user-requested content.

New inventions: AI is the driving force behind numerous innovations that will aid in resolving challenging issues including recent advances to detect breast cancer in a woman at an earlier stage.

Unbiased decisions: A huge advantage of artificial intelligence is that it doesn’t have any biased views, or emotional baggage which ensures more accurate decision-making.

Perform repetitive jobs: AI allows businesses to efficiently automate repetitive jobs and menial chores and even eliminate “boring” tasks for people, allowing them to focus on being more creative.

Daily applications: A variety of apps, including Google Maps, Alexa, Siri, Cortana on Windows and OK Google, are used to make our lives more efficient when taking selfies, making calls, responding to emails and more.

AI in risky situations: AI robots can perform perilous tasks and can get beyond many dangerous restrictions that humans face. AI can be used effectively in any type of natural or man-made calamity.

Faster decision-making: By automating certain tasks and providing real-time insights, AI can help make faster and more informed decisions especially in high-stakes environments.

Pattern identification: With AI’s ability to analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns and trends, it can help businesses understand customer behavior, market trends and other important factors.

Medical applications: AI has made contributions to the field of medicine, with applications ranging from diagnosis and treatment to drug discovery and clinical trials. AI-powered tools can help analyze patient data, identify health risks and develop personalized treatment plans.

Disadvantages of AI

High costs: The ability to create a machine that can simulate human intelligence is no small feat. It requires plenty of time and resources and can cost a huge deal of money. AI also needs to operate on the latest hardware and software to stay updated and meet the latest requirements, thus making it quite costly.

No creativity: A big disadvantage of AI is that it cannot learn to think outside the box. AI is capable of learning over time with pre-fed data and past experiences but cannot be creative in its approach.

Unemployment: One application of artificial intelligence is a robot, which is displacing occupations and increasing unemployment (in a few cases). Therefore, some claim that there is always a chance of unemployment as a result of chatbots and robots replacing humans.

Make humans less engaged: AI applications automate the majority of tedious and repetitive tasks. Since we do not have to memorize things or solve puzzles to get the job done, we tend to use our brains less and less. This addiction to AI can cause problems to future generations.

No ethics: Ethics and morality are important human features that can be difficult to incorporate into an AI. The rapid progress of AI has raised a number of concerns that one day, AI will grow uncontrollably, and eventually wipe out humanity. This moment is referred to as the AI singularity.

Emotionless: There is no denying that robots are superior to humans when functioning effectively, but it is also true that human connections, which form the basis of teams, cannot be replaced by computers.

No improvement: AI is proficient at repeatedly carrying out the same task, but if we want any adjustments or improvements, we must manually alter the codes. Machines can only complete tasks they have been developed or programmed for; if they are asked to complete anything else, they frequently fail or provide useless results, which can have significant negative effects.

Artificial intelligence has massive potential for creating a better world to live in. The most important role for humans will be to ensure that the rise of the AI doesn’t get out of hand. Although there are both debatable pros and cons of artificial intelligence, its impact on the global industry is undeniable. It continues to grow every single day driving sustainability for businesses.

