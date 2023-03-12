The job growth in February was more robust than anticipated as the economy added 311,00 jobs to the economy. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6%. It was solid report that impacts the Federal Reserve’s ability to reign in inflation. It also impacts businesses that struggle to find qualified workers for their job openings. This is true throughout the nation, and in Wisconsin.

Those interested to learn more about the workforce should consider attending the annual workforce conference sponsored by the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association. On April 11 and 12, the Talent Development Conference will take place at the La Crosse Center. Every year, the conference attracts more than 250 attendees including executives, business leaders, human resources professionals, dozens of Wisconsin industry and trade associations, policymakers, and workforce development leaders.

The theme of the conference is The New Paradigm Shift — Exploring Solutions to Workforce Challenges. This year’s keynote speaker is Rebecca Ryan.

“Ryan is a top 50 futurist, economist, best-selling author, and keynote speaker," according to her biography. "Rebecca empowers bold and ambitious futures for her clients as she walks them through foresight experiences that produce future-ready participants with a future-focused plan. Graduate of Drake University and the Strategic Foresight program from the University of Houston and member of the global Association of Professional Futurists.”

Ryan will be joined by other keynote speakers including:

John Koskinen — Wisconsin’s Indicators: Finding Your Path — Koskinen is the Chief Economist for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. John has been cited as a commentator on the Wisconsin economy in the media throughout the state and country. He has testified on our economy before several standing committees of the state legislature. He has presented on Wisconsin economic outlook to the diverse groups including rating agencies, investor groups, state and regional economic development associations, colleges and universities, financial institutions, trade associations, and employers.

Mark Goldstein — Managing a Hybrid Workforce — Mark graduated from the UW Law School and has over 25 years of legal experience in the courtroom, employing strategies for staying out of court, and with transactional matters. Mark is a speaker and author on topics ranging from labor and employment law to business planning and change and process management. Mark is actively involved in various boards and organizations. As a result, his approach to legal issues is shaped not only by over two decades practicing law, but also by considerable experience “on the other side of the desk.”

Lisa Koenecke — Strengthening Our Collective Voice and Influence — As an experienced and energetic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion professional speaker and facilitator, Lisa specializes in counteracting unconscious bias and LGBTQ+ inclusion in business. Her impact is amplified through strengthening each person’s allyship. With a demonstrated history of working in secondary education and a passion toward community and social services, she is an expert in counseling, crisis intervention, educational leadership, and program development.

Ron Painter — Workforce Systems Updates — Ron assumed his role at NAWB in July 2009. In his capacity as CEO of NAWB, Painter has traveled the country meeting with State and Local workforce leaders in an effort to identify cutting-edge practices and programs and understand how best to spread innovative trends in human capital development throughout the nation-wide job training system. Ron was the founding CEO of the Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board in Pittsburgh, where under his leadership the organization impacting a variety of topics.

Other speakers on the schedule include Britta Rotering, Carolyn Collen Bostrack, Chantel Kilmer, Dr. Pam Her, Ivan Jay Wayne, Jeremy Fojut, Jo Ann Hall, Lisa McArthur, Mary Davies, Olivia Conklin, Pam Henson, Rebecca Deschane and Steve Janke.

Don’t miss this local opportunity to connect with leaders in the workforce who can speak to many facets of workforce development. Registration is now open at www.wwda.org/tdcon23.