Teresa Pierce: Tips when exploring health care options

The just released November 2022 Jobs Report reflected gains of 261,000 in job growth with a bit of a uptick in unemployment from 3.7%. These numbers indicate the economy is still resilient and remains stubbornly robust defying efforts to dampen the labor market and curb inflation.

Health care is a key support for people in the workforce and for those individuals looking for work or working part-time. In 2010, the Affordable Care Act was passed into law, and over time, it has been clarified, refined, and expanded to qualify more people who need coverage. In 2022, the ACA has allowed 212,000 Wisconsinites to receive health care coverage which is an 11% increase over 2021.

For 2023, there is more good news as some glitches have been fixed, policies expanded, and prices reduced. Open enrollment started Nov. 1 and concludes on Jan. 15. If you need health insurance or want to explore other options, here are some other key things to know:

If you sign up by Dec. 15, your coverage can start Jan 1, 2023.

Lower prices on health care.gov continue this year. If you have looked before, but couldn’t find something for you, please take another look! There is extra financial help to lower premiums for all income groups through 2025 and new plan choices for 2023 so you can get a better plan for less money.

More people qualify for financial help — take another look! Even if you did not qualify in the past, you may this year. No matter your income, you may qualify for financial help. If you couldn’t get financial help because of a family member’s job-based insurance, you may be able to qualify in 2023. There are new rules that have “fixed the family glitch.”

Healthcare.gov plans help you save money and stay healthy. Plans protect you from unexpected costs, lower costs for doctors’ visits and prescriptions, and include free preventive care—like annual check-ups, cancer screenings and flu shots.

There is free local help from unbiased experts to help you and your family find the best plan for your health and your budget.

Workforce Connections Inc. has two health care navigators to help individual applying for insurance policies through the marketplace. Insurance and technology can be confusing, so if you need help to navigate the system, navigators are available. Connect with us if you would like to know more by using the “request services” button on our website www.workforceconnections.org or contact Workforce Connections Inc. at 608-789-5620.

You can contact the 211 Helpline to find an expert or visit www.WisCovered.com to learn more, or you can text COVER to 920-507-5295 (SEGURO in Spanish) to connect via cellphone.

Please be aware of potential scams. Health insurance help should always be free, so be on the lookout for the following tells that you may be getting scammed.

If you are being charged, don’t pay. There are free resources available.

Before sharing personal information, ask questions like “Are you licensed or certified by the State of Wisconsin to provide insurance help?”

Always look for the “.gov” when signing up: Healthcare.gov (Marketplace) and ACCESS.wi.gov (Badger Care or Medicaid).

2023 offers a number of new and expanded policies, so if you have looked before, please look again!

Connect with Workforce Connections if you would like to know more by using the “request services” button on our website www.workforceconnections.org or contact Workforce Connections Inc. at 608-789-5620.