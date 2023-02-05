Surprising many economists, the job growth in January was much more robust than anticipated as the economy added not the 188,000 projected jobs but 517,000 jobs. The unemployment rate decreased from 3.5 to 3.4%. It was expected that the fears of recession would impact hiring, but these numbers are bucking that trend.

Trends are important, and annually, the team from Emeritus look at trends driving workforce development, and since it is the beginning of a new year, it is a good time to explore the top 12 trends for 2023.

1. Ongoing Hiring and Retention Challenges: While the peak of the so-called “Great Resignation” is likely well behind us, U.S. workers continue to leave their jobs at higher-than-usual rates. In October 2022, 4 million Americans quit their jobs, leaving 10.3 million positions open. The gap between those seeking work and open roles remains wide.

2. A Focus on Flexibility: Remote work is no longer a pandemic-driven necessity—but as companies enter 2023, many will continue to experiment with different forms of remote and hybrid working — or at least some more flexibility than has historically been available.

3. Prioritization of Employee Well-Being: Companies have and will continue to focus on work-life balance and the mental health of employees. 2023. According to Indeed, 90% of people believe that how we feel at work matters, yet only 49% feel their organization is focused on measuring and improving well-being.

4. Talent Shortages and Widening Skills Gaps: Hiring is already difficult — but many organizations are also challenged by severe talent shortages in critical areas. According to the Manpower Group, around three-quarters of companies are having a hard time finobding qualified applicants for certain positions.

5. A Continued Focus on Skills Over Jobs: Historically, many employees remained in similar roles for their entire careers. Today, the pace of change means the average worker might need to frequently reskill and upskill, and even change jobs, to preserve their opportunities for growth and advancement.

6. Renewed Focus on Sustainability: In a recent Gartner survey, more companies than ever before cited sustainability as a key focus for the year ahead. While the specifics of how companies’ approach environmental and sustainability issues will vary, increased consumer and shareholder demand is driving a significant shift toward green business practices.

7. Emphasis on Soft Skills: Soft skills, also referred to as “power skills,” were important before the pandemic. But the need to build relationships virtually and work with reduced oversight has made soft skills in the workplace even more important. Among the soft skills that are in particularly high demand are management, leadership, critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

8. Increased Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Efforts: DE&I efforts remain top of mind for many companies. A recent GoodHire survey found that 81% of respondents would seriously consider quitting their jobs if the company failed to demonstrate a true commitment to DEI.

9. Greater Use of AI and Automation: The emergence of ChatGPT, an advanced AI tool available to the public, has raised awareness of the importance and rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) — but in many corporations, AI has been a pressing concern for years. Along with automation technology, AI offers numerous growth opportunities for companies, if they’re prepared to take them on.

10. An Emphasis on Strategic Transformation: As we transition into 2023, organizations are accelerating strategic digital transformation efforts to reimagine and reconfigure how they operate. In part, innovations in automation and the adoption of new technologies are prompting the change, as is a greater need for strategic thinking around data analytics, sustainability, marketing, and leadership.

11. Transformation of HR Using Tech and Data: Going into 2023, more organizations are transforming their human resources departments as they leverage data analytics in direct sourcing and talent acquisition. HR workers can also use data to find out why employees are leaving their organizations and stem turnover.

12. An Emphasis on Continued Employee Growth: As more leaders prioritize upskilling and reskilling in the workplace, they’re aiming to embed a growth mindset into their organization’s culture. A growth mindset stems from the belief that you have the capacity to learn and grow.

These trends will continue to evolve, and changes in automation and digitalization will bring additional changes. If you need assistance in creating your preferred workforce future, please request assistance at www.workforceconnections.org/request-services.html or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-790-7482

Teresa Pierce is executive director of Workforce Connections in La Crosse.

