While the national economy added 236,000 jobs in March, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, there are signs in Wisconsin that a slowdown is afoot.

According to an article written by John Quinnies of Patch News, employers in Wisconsin shed nearly 800 jobs in March.

“Beyond tech, Wisconsin is seeing an increase in layoff notices this year," according to a report by Wisconsin Public Radio. So far in 2023, nearly 2,000 employees in Wisconsin have been affected, which is over half of all layoffs in the state in 2022, according to the WPR report citing data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The March layoff figures, released in a report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, bring the number of job cuts so far this year across the nation to 270,416, an increase of 396% from the same period a year ago. Nationwide job cuts in March were 15% higher than the month prior and job losses for the first quarter haven’t been this high since Q1 2020.

The layoffs, led mainly by the technology and financial sectors, are a signal that U.S. employers are paying attention to the Federal Reserve Board’s efforts to tame inflation by cooling the economy through interest rate hikes.

“We know companies are approaching 2023 with caution, though the economy is still creating jobs,” Andrew Challenger, the senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, wrote in the report. “With rate hikes coming and companies reigning in costs, the large-scale layoffs we are seeing will likely continue.”

Layoffs have been mounting for months in the technology sector, which is responsible for 38% of all staff reductions, according to the report. That industry has bled 102,391 jobs so far this year, a staggering 38,487% increase front the same period a year ago.

The top reasons employers cited for cutting jobs were market/economic conditions, cost-cutting, and store, unit or department closings. Other reasons were financial loss, restructuring and lowered demand.

Financial companies have cut 30,635 jobs this year, a 419% increase from 5,903 cut in Q1 2022. The health care/products companies and manufacturers, including hospitals, and retail and services industries have also cut jobs at accelerated rates this year.

The retail cuts so far this year — a 1,125% increase from Q1 2022 — could be a sign of decreased expectations for consumer spending as the economy slows, the report noted.

California led all states in job layoffs in Q1, followed by New York, Washington, Michigan and Texas.

In a separate report last week, the Labor Department said the number of Americans applying for unemployment aid has exceeded 200,000 a week since early February, higher than original estimates.

A “flurry of layoff announcements so far this year has begun to show up in these data,” Stephen Stanley, chief U.S. economist of Santander U.S. Capital Markets, wrote in a research note.

