Terry Bauer: An exciting time for downtown La Crosse

Downtown businesses have reported that business is on the upswing after nearly two years of covid restrictions that negatively impacted our economy,

Following are positive impacts on the downtown economy:

The La Crosse Center.

Riverside Park levee expansion

Gov. Tony Evers’ Bounceback Program.

Shop local community support

Growth commitment from both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health.

New events coming to downtown.

Current events and promotions.

While we have plenty to build upon, we are faced with several challenges:

Workforce shortage

Supply chain disruption

Child care

Having the La Crosse Center remodel and expansion completed has brought people to La Crosse. Having the Center in the heart of downtown lifts all businesses as attendees shop, stay, and dine in downtown. This project was needed to keep us competitive in the conventions, concerts, and special event business.

The Riverside Park levee expansion is necessary as the new Viking Cruise Line riverboat will be here this summer. The first port is scheduled for Thursday, July 21. The riverboat is 450 feet long and will bring many tourists to town, some from the ship and hundreds more from the area to see this beautiful riverboat.

The paddlewheel riverboat The Countess is scheduled to port on Sunday, July 17, and again on Thursday, July 21. Both boats will make numerous more stops until the season ends in October.

The governor’s Bounceback program was a solution to filling empty storefronts. It’s important to the health of any town to have its store fronts filled. If any town has many empty storefronts, their downtown suffers.

We are thankful for the governor’s program to ensure downtown La Crosse has a healthy business climate that is robust and vibrant.

In late 2020 the community rallied to “shop local” and “shop small businesses.” We had several corporate businesses that weren’t as significantly impacted by the pandemic, provide financial support to our small businesses plus the community focused on shopping local. This initiative was important to the survival of many of our downtown businesses.

Mayo Clinic’s recent announcement to build a new hospital and Gundersen Health’s commitment to moving some of their non-medical staff to downtown is a commitment to our community. Having such wonderful health care providers in our city is something we are thankful for as they bring shoppers to downtown with their employees and family and friends of those who are needing excellent health care.

There are some new events that will be soon announced that will bring thousands of people to downtown. Having a great downtown draws new events and promotions that creates a win-win situation.

Current events like Riverfest, Rotary Lights, Moon Tunes, Midwest Music Fest, La Crosse Concert Band, The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, The Weber Center and The Pumphouse, among a host of others, bring more people to our city.

It is an exciting time for more entrepreneurs to consider opening their business in downtown La Crosse. La Crosse is the destination for a large segment of the driftless region for shoppers, diners, hotel stays, silent sport participants, for our arts and culture, and social gatherings.

Downtown businesses are prepared to serve those customers in a fashion that is kind, courteous, and inviting for their return to enjoy all that historic downtown La Crosse has to offer.

See you downtown!

Terry Bauer is executive director, Downtown Mainstreet Inc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0