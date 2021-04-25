Terry Bauer: Downtown La Crosse welcoming residents, visitors

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a positive event for our Downtown community. It was great to see so many people along the parade route and following the guidelines to stay safe, be responsible, and be courteous to others.

The city’s support of the outdoor cafés is appreciated. They will be in place from early April until the first of November. Having the additional seating is a benefit to our restaurants and for the diners. There is nothing better than enjoying the great outdoors in La Crosse.

Downtown Mainstreet Inc. (DMI) is excited to be part of Synergy, a collaborative effort between many local economic development organizations. This group is comprised of Explore La Crosse, The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, La Crosse Area Development Corporation, The 7 Rivers Alliance, and DMI.

While we each have our unique mission and objectives, we all have the same vision to ensure La Crosse is a city where people want to work, live, play, and call home. Together we can do more to achieve that common goal.