Terry Bauer: Downtown La Crosse welcoming residents, visitors

As the calendar circles around on one year of COVID and the blooms of spring begin to appear, it is a great time to take stock in our Downtown La Crosse community.
While the pandemic affected everyone, the impact it had on small businesses was significant. Fortunately, the government stimuli, payroll protection program, and local business resiliency funds were instrumental in helping small business survive a very challenging year.
We also benefited from several local business that contributed monies to be used to help our small business owners. That support of businesses helping businesses is one of the reasons La Crosse is a special place. Neighbors helping neighbors, knowing we are a better and stronger community when we work together.
In December, the uptick in community support of Downtown businesses for the holiday shopping season exceeded any previous year. The result was businesses felt a ray of hope that the economy was swinging back to pre-COVID status. Downtown is once again a lively destination for area shoppers and diners.
Art Fahey and his staff at the Convention Center then added to the optimism when they secured the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments. That brought over a million dollars into the city. Many team supporters that attended these games had never been to La Crosse before. I am confident they will return after their experience of spending time in our historic city.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was a positive event for our Downtown community. It was great to see so many people along the parade route and following the guidelines to stay safe, be responsible, and be courteous to others.
The city’s support of the outdoor cafés is appreciated. They will be in place from early April until the first of November. Having the additional seating is a benefit to our restaurants and for the diners. There is nothing better than enjoying the great outdoors in La Crosse.
Downtown Mainstreet Inc. (DMI) is excited to be part of Synergy, a collaborative effort between many local economic development organizations. This group is comprised of Explore La Crosse, The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, La Crosse Area Development Corporation, The 7 Rivers Alliance, and DMI.
While we each have our unique mission and objectives, we all have the same vision to ensure La Crosse is a city where people want to work, live, play, and call home. Together we can do more to achieve that common goal.
With the introduction of the vaccine and the arrival of spring, we have an optimistic outlook on the future. La Crosse is slowly coming back from our year of pandemic. I see it in the increase in Downtown shoppers, in the smiles and positive outlook of our business owners and their staffs, and in the increased number of Downtown residents. We even have new businesses opening now in Downtown La Crosse.
There are so many to thank for holding the community together in the past year. First, we thank you, the people of La Crosse. We thank the city and the county for their leadership and assistance. We thank the businesses that gave crucial help to other businesses. La Crosse is a very special place, and you, your family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors are the reason why.
I look forward to seeing you soon in Downtown La Crosse.
Terry Bauer is executive director Downtown Mainstreet, La Crosse.