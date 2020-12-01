Terry Bauer named new director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.

Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. has named a new director following the exit of the previous director in August.

Terry Bauer assumed the position Monday, replacing Robin Moses, who resigned late summer after several years in the role.

Bauer is known as a community and business leader for his helming of the Band Shell Consortium, helping raise funds to construct a new band shell in Riverside Park, his co-founding of concert series Moon Tunes, and leading the service sales team with Reinhart Foodservice.

“I am excited to join the DMI team to continue the forward momentum the community has created in our downtown. While 2020 has brought many challenges, Downtown La Crosse has always found ways to bounce back," Bauer said. "I am optimistic about our future because of our strong businesses and supportive local community."

Downtown Mainstreet Inc. serves to promote ongoing economic development and revitalization of the downtown while embracing its historical aspects. In addition, it strives to celebrate cultures, capture the spirit of community and enhance the region.