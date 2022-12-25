Terry Erickson: A Christmas message: Holiday lessons learned

As I reflect on past Christmas celebrations, I have always been torn between both the feeling of joy and the feeling of sadness. Here is why.

As a young 10-year-old child, just a few days before Christmas, our Dad passed away from cancer while suffering at our home. As a result, Christmas memories often bring back a sense of grief, a grief that has no timeline. That grief flickers in both my mind and my body, unexpectedly and unsolicited.

I recall vividly how we all struggled with shock, sorrow and grief. Mom was overwhelmed with a deep sense of loss, knowing that life would change dramatically. Dad was the sole breadwinner, so the realization of raising four children with a very limited income was frightening.

As I look back on that difficult time, valuable lessons emerged that have served me as a guidepost throughout my life.

The first lesson came from the experience of an extended family support system consisting of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who wrapped their collective arms around us during those difficult times. The family farm in French Creek supplied us with dairy products, food and a frequent delivery of wood to ensure that we had a warm house during the cold winter months. A fresh supply of hand-me-down clothes came from a large group of cousins who were more than willing to assist the four Erickson children.

That family support allowed Mom to stay at home and raise her children without the need to find outside employment. We were blessed with the lesson of unconditional family support, which I have always carried with me throughout my entire life. It is a reminder that many things will change in your life, but we start and we end out life with the family.

The second lesson was in the power of my fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Kate. While recognizing my grief and loneliness, she went out of her way to provide both love and support. Sadness got in the way of my academics as I struggled to keep up with my studies. Mrs. Kate spent countless hours before and after school assisting me in improving my grades. Her ability to connect, empower and inspire me throughout the darkest days of my life made a huge impact. She elevated my confidence and self-worth and as I reached a level unimagined.

The power of teachers who go the extra mile for their students can never be underestimated. I have tried to follow that model with the students and athletes that I have been privileged to work with during my career. I am reminded by a teacher who said, “I want my students to enjoy their life with a maximum amount of happiness and a minimal amount of suffering.”

Lesson No. 3 came shortly after Dad’s passing when a new, shiny red bicycle was delivered to our house as a Christmas present from my grandparents. It included a metal basket attached to the front handlebars. The hidden message of expectation was to secure an afternoon newspaper route to help support the needs of the family. So, at a very young age, I was introduced to the world of work. That continued through my high school and college years as I held various part-time jobs to assist with both living expenses and to pay for my education.

Appreciating the value of hard work reinforces the fact that no one gives you anything in life, luck does not exist, only effort and worn shoe leather. Unfortunately, society has created a false dream on social media and by other means indicating that we can be rich or famous in a moment. Many have lost the value of responsibility, determination and the work ethic. Don’t fool yourself as hard work is dignity, trying to do things better each and every day. It is one of the virtues we can pass along to our children.

Lesson No. 4 is attributed to the model of perseverance and pride demonstrated by our Mom. She was determined to provide a good life for her children, despite not having the advantages of others in the community. We never felt like we were underprivileged. We enjoyed unconditional love and support and were raised with rock solid spiritual depth. When criticized and labeled, mom taught us to rise above those that degrade the family. A sense of family pride prevailed. We kept our heads held high, encouraged to follow our dreams with purpose and passion. We were taught to never let the odds derail you from doing what you know in your heart you were meant to do. I have never forgotten that valuable piece of wisdom.

I suspect that we all have holiday stories and lessons to share with others. It may revolve around special gifts or family experiences. Whatever the memory, deep reflection can reveal some powerful and meaningful lessons which may be stored in your mind and in your heart. I encourage you to share those with family and friends during the holiday season.

