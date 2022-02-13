Terry Erickson: Deep wisdom from adolescents

In a high school class that I was recently teaching, we had a great discussion on the real purpose of life. It was a robust and meaningful discussion that validated my respect for the wisdom and insight of adolescents.

I challenged the students to consider creating “your best life” by asking deep and hidden questions that you may not be asking. More often than not, we desperately look for answers to our problems and issues in life without asking hard questions first. Not many people ponder over some of life’s most important questions It has often been said that the key to wisdom is knowing all the right questions to ask which can help you design a better trajectory for life.

To the surprise of many, the questions the students developed had nothing to do with fame, fortune or status. Instead, the questions were much deeper and reflective of the Z generation. So, here are the three deep questions, along with the discussion points which the class came up as priorities in life.

1. What are the most important things to me in life?

Interestingly enough, happiness and wellbeing were at the top of the list. We know that happiness is a state of mind reflecting satisfaction with your life, good relationships and connections, as well as finding meaning in life and feeling that you are doing well. Wellbeing comes from physical, mental, and emotional health. It’s about understanding your emotions and taking part in different activities.

You can boost the level of happiness and wellbeing with praise and encouragement from others, and a healthy family lifestyle. Experts also encourage good sleeping habits, finding balance between study, work and play, as well as finding meaning in life which comes from doing good things for others.

2. Am I on track to find the right career path?

Well, it begins with having an appetite for education and taking advantage of the opportunities that schools offer to grow, learn, unlearn and re-learn. Without an attitude of putting your best foot forward each day, future success is questionable. What you eventually do for work occupies a significant percentage of your time. In fact, we spend a lot of our life working. That’s why it’s important to find a job that provides for an adventure to learn, grow, change and overcome.

Are you growing as a person? Do you have an opportunity to make time for your family, friends, self-learning or self-care? Investing in skills you actually care about is of vital importance and, therefore, fulfilling. Being rewarded for efforts and accomplishments by co-workers and supervisors ranks high with job satisfaction. Without that, the work culture seems meaningless and promotes exhaustion, cynicism and despair. Strive to find a job that you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life ‘

3. With all the negativity in the world, how can I train my mind to be positive and hopeful?

We know that a high degree of turmoil, anxiety, loneliness, sadness and wonder exist in this world. Newsfeeds seem to concentrate on tragedy, divisiveness, human rights violations, violence, crime and disasters. Even though we should be aware of these problems, we need to know that the world isn’t necessarily falling apart. A lot of good things are occurring each day. Coach Tony Dungy reminds us to stay positive as your mind is more powerful than you may think. What is down in the well comes up in the bucket. Fill your bucket with positive things.

We all know that the nature of our thoughts will determine the type of people that we become. Fill your mind with negative thoughts and you’re going to have a negative outlook on life. Period. Make it your mission to protect what goes into your mind. Friends, positive news, books, and music have an enormous impact on your mental attitude, whether you realize it or not.

Engage with positive people, watch funny and inspiring movies, and read motivational books. Shut out the negative and feed yourself the positive. The result will be happier and a more motivated person.

Well, there you have it. Lessons from high school students who desperately want to live a life of significance. The class was an inspiring and learning experience for me, indeed. The students certainly reinforced to me that, “Educating the mind without educating the heart and soul is no education at all.”

Class dismissed.

