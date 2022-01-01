Terry Erickson; Practicing joy and optimism in 2022 and beyond

As we look to 2022, we enter a time of reflection as it is in the deep and dark winter months that renewal can begin. And it begins with reflection on all that has occurred in the past few months.

To say we have lived through 21 challenging months is certainly a cliché and an understatement. We have endured the pandemic as it has lasted much longer than any of us have anticipated. Many relationships have been strained, the will to serve a common good has been tested, and we have experienced economic woes and bitter political debates that have triggered tremendous anxiety and sadness for many Americans. It seems we are living in a time of turmoil when both our outer and inner lives are in a state of confusion.

But, when we look back on those most difficult challenges, it can give us a new perspective on life causing us to grow the most. It may not necessarily feel that way in the midst of a world crisis. But, there are steps that we can take to cope during those difficult times by replacing a cynical attitude with an attitude of joy and optimism as we enter the new year. Here’s how:

If there is one present we can give ourselves in 2022, let it be grace and kindness. Let’s reimagine and reframe how we talk to ourselves, about ourselves, and how we treat others by cultivating a spirit of kindness and grace. Realize that this spirit cannot be bought or sold. It can only be expressed, shared and experienced by how we lead, love and live.

As we reflect on 2021, and prepare for continued transitions in our lives, let’s make sure we take time to acknowledge ourselves and what we have accomplished in our lives. It truly does not matter if we achieved all of our 2021 goals, or if we feel we are behind schedule with our dreams. Each of us has matured in some way and have a unique opportunity to discover, grow and achieve meaningful things moving forward.

Sometimes our rock-bottom moment can act as a springboard to launch us toward self-improvement. Whatever you are going through, think of what it has taught you. How you can transform this challenge into an opportunity. Sure, it may take a while, but with a new mindset you’ll be amazed at the discoveries you make.

Consider adding positivity to someone’s life. Note that every time the world is struck by disaster, millions of people rally around those affected to demonstrate their support. Service to others is a powerful and life-changing tool, especially in the midst of our own challenges. Selflessness can give us purpose, hope and strength to carry on.

When you surround yourself with good friends and family, they will serve as that beacon on light you desperately need in your life. Reaching out to them for support or even just to laugh together can provide the endurance you need to help you keep going in your journey through life.

Practicing gratitude is a thankful appreciation for what you receive, whether tangible or intangible. With gratitude, you acknowledge the goodness in your life. You can apply this to your past by retrieving positive memories and being thankful for elements of your childhood or past blessings. You can apply it to the present by not taking things for granted and appreciating each day. Or, it’s applicable to the future by being hopeful and optimistic that good things are on the horizon.

Make a commitment to unplug from your video streaming or smart phone to take a walk outside. Spending time in nature can have a positive effect on your mood and other aspects of cognitive function, including working memory and anxiety. It allows for a good opportunity to practice mindfulness — which can produce many positive effects on your life.

Finally, you have a choice in how you choose to live in 2022 and beyond. By taking time for daily exercise you will grow younger. Care about other people and you will grow stronger. Build a life you think means something and you will grow richer. Practicing relentless optimism and you will grow to a new level in your journey thorough life.

