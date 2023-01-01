Terry Erickson: Seeking renewal in 2023

In the days leading up to the beginning of the New Year, we have the opportunity to step back and self-reflect. When we look back at something as tumultuous as the current status of the world, we need to clarify what is really important as we move forward. It begins with being steady and poised while everything spins around us, hearing only what needs to be heard and acting without frenzy.

One of my favorite stoic philosophers from the past is Marcus Aurelius, who wrote about being like a rock that waves keep crashing over time and time again. The rock that stands unmoved while the raging of the sea falls silent around it.

We all search to be rock solid by demonstrating poise, steadiness, calmness, peace and stillness. We want more of that in 2023 and beyond. The question is, “How do we get there?” Here are some suggestions.

Minimize time watching the news. This is the No. 1 thing to do if you want more equanimity in your life. A famous Greek philosopher had it right when he said, “You become what you give your attention to.” Being informed is important, but watching every live report, reading every breaking news tweet, checking your news app multiple times a day is not how you get there. Fueling your own anxiety doesn’t help anyone when there so much else to do.

Reading books is a great way to occupy your free time. I look for transformational or spiritual books that give direction and meaning to life. Or, choosing a biography of someone who has a compelling life story to share is inspiring. Books are a way to obtain stillness on demand, to step out of the moment and into something bigger that yourself.

Daily journaling in the morning is a great way to start off the day in a fresh way. Sharing your thoughts on paper can reduce chronic anxiety, improve awareness and perceptions, regulate emotions and boost physical health. I find that it can set the tone for a productive day.

Going for a walk or run is a great way to create stillness in your life. It’s not always about burning calories or getting your heart rate up. Some of my most productive and meaningful thoughts occur when I am in a solitary run or walk in nature. Buddhists talk of “walking meditation” where you empty your mind of thoughts that need to be eliminated while opening your mind to meaningful thoughts that can improve your spiritual journey.

Enjoying the simple pleasures of life is a goal that we all strive to reach. If you can teach yourself to be grateful and enjoy the ordinary pleasures, you will attain a degree of happiness. I enjoy a good bowl of oatmeal, a good sunset, a nice conversation with a friend, a trip to the countryside and frequent family gatherings. The only catch is that you have to be there for it by being totally present and grateful.

Building a disciplined daily routine is a challenging goal for those with a busy life. Without discipline, chaos, complacency and confusion move in. A routine-centered lifestyle minimizes the disturbances that produce anxiety. Routines provide clarity as order will soon take center stage in your life.

Making time for hobbies can often tire your body, but put your heart at ease. If that is the case, then do it. It can be a number of things such as assembling a puzzle, swimming, gardening, baking, traveling, biking, hiking, fishing or learning a new instrument. Simple activity is discovering that life is made for living, not just for working.

Doing something for the common good can open your heart to the importance of many social problems that exist in our community and beyond. It has been said that we live in a contentious society where people selfishly protect their own benefits while looking out for No. 1. We can change that by insisting on a quality education system, an unpolluted natural environment, affordable health care, a just and legal political system and a safe community to live in. We all share the same responsibility of working together to make the world a better place to live.

Building strong friendships with those that lift you up is a goal for everyone. By surrounding yourself with people who have the habits you want to have yourself, you rise together. If you associate with people that intentionally or unintentionally try and hold you back, laugh at your ambitions, diminish your achievements in an effort to discourage you, then eliminate them from your life. They are like boat anchors and carry a heavy burden. An ancient proverb says, “If you dwell with a lame man, you will learn to limp.”

As the sun sets on 2022, know that adopting any or all of these thoughts of renewal in 2023 will stretch your soul and ensure that better days are on the horizon. You can create a rock solid foundation for the real life you want to live.

