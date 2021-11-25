Terry Erickson: Taking nothing for granted

Like many of you, I continue struggling to find a consistent level of gratitude in the past several months. From the pandemic, to the loss of our sister, Joan, and brother Scott, gratitude has not always played a significant part of my day.

As time moves on, I am learning that the highest tribute to the people we have lost is not grief, but gratitude and appreciation for the lessons that they have taught us. Just because something didn’t last forever, it doesn’t mean it wasn’t the greatest gift ever imagined. That gift and those memories need to be a special part of a family holiday celebration.

In my seventh decade on this earth, I am also experiencing gratefulness in many other ways. I am reminded that the easiest way to make your blessings count is to count your blessings. If you acknowledge that the good things you already have in your life are of paramount importance, you will grow stronger each day.

It is human nature that in the haste of our busy lives, we often neglect many of the basic laws of gratitude, and thus miss out entirely on their positive effects on our lives. So, let’s explore some reminders during this special time of the year.

The more you are in a continual state of gratitude, the more you will attract things to be grateful for. If you are grateful for what you have, you will end up having more.

Being happy will not always make you grateful, but being grateful will always make you happy. To be happy right now does not mean you don’t desire more, it means that you’re grateful for what you have and patient for what is yet to come.

Gratitude fosters true forgiveness, which is why you can sincerely say, “Thank you very much for the experience.” Gratitude makes sense of yesterday, brings peace to the present and creates a clear vision of tomorrow.

You never need more than what you have at any given moment. When life gives you every reason to be negative, think of one good reason to be positive. There is always something to be grateful for.

Gratitude is all-inclusive. Good days bring you happiness and bad days bring you wisdom. All things need to be included in your journey of advancement. We meet no ordinary people in our lives. If you give people a chance, everyone has something important to teach you.

Gratefulness in the present can change at any time as you never know what will happen next. Life changes every single day and your blessings also will change.

A grateful mind never takes things for granted. What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude. The person you take for granted today may be the only one you need tomorrow.

As you display your gratitude, don’t just say it, show it each day. What matters most is that you prove it in how you live. Life cannot be rich without such gratitude.

A big part of gratitude includes giving back. In the busyness of everyday life, we hardly realize how much more we receive than we give. Our lives cannot be rich without that level of understanding. And, it is so easy to overestimate the importance of our own achievements compared to the obligation that we have in helping others.

To be truly grateful, you must be truly present. So, start by counting the blessings in your life beginning with the breath you are currently taking.

If we work by letting go of absolute control, the potential for growth multiplies. We often put too much weight into trying to control every aspect of our lives and completely miss the forest for the trees. Learn to let go, relax and ride the path that life takes you on. Try something new, do your best and be grateful with the results. Clearing yourself of needless expectations lets you truly experience t

he unexpected. And, some of the greatest joys in life are the unexpected surprises and opportunities you never anticipated.

So, the challenge today is to appreciate the blessings that you have been given with a renewed sense of commitment in not taking anything for granted. Instead, celebrate the holidays with a spirit of gratitude stored in your heart.

