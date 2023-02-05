One of my favorite songs growing up was the old hymn “I Love to Tell the Story.”

As I sing the song in my spiritual mind, I can still remember some of the lyrics …

I love to tell the story.

It is my theme and glory

To tell the old, old story.

Of Jesus and his love

Storytelling is the fundamental building block of communication and it starts with the family. Mom would often tell us bedtime stories when we were very young. Her bedtime stories were a blend of reflections from her life as a child, to popular fairy tales, fables and legends that have evolved and retold through the ages. She had the ability create a mental movie, and would always conclude by planting a reassuring word of goodness in our minds. The result was a peaceful and restful night of sleep full of pleasant dreams.

I have tried to use the same approach with our children when they were young. Today, it’s both an honor and a privilege to tell those same stories to our young grandchildren when they visit our home.

It’s quite interesting when you look at the history of storytelling. Some 36,000 years ago, cavemen carved graphic stories using sticks in mud or clay and pictures of deer and bison. Also discovered were pictographic characters as symbols and sounds of their existence. These visual representations send a profound message on their stories of life and survival.

Oral storytelling is documented with the ancient Greek writings of Socrates, Plato and Aristotle. They were masters in the art of storytelling some 2,000 years ago. They were famous for gathering the citizens around the village square and sharing their thoughts on shaping their culture through character, ethics, and other virtuous behavior skills.

Plato once said, “Come then, and let us pass a leisure hour in storytelling, and our story shall be the education of our heroes.” He meant that the stories themselves create, inspire, and guide others to play the hero in their own life narrative. A thought often used in the art of telling stories today.

It’s important to note that one of the most powerful storytellers in the history of our world was a man called, Jesus. He had the ability to gather thousands of people together to hear his messages of love, peace, righteousness and kindness. The parable of the Good Samaritan resonates as one of the greatest messages ever told.

Fast forward to modern times, where we are exposed to an abundance of gifted storytellers. Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Pope Francis, Martin Luther King and Jimmy Carter were all masters of sharing profound messages with inspiring stories. I have also read many of the stories told by Nelson Mandela that moved people to tear down the walls of injustice. Most recently, the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, has inspired a generation of women to stand up against oppression.

Storytelling is an important fabric in every community. Show me an inspiring community leader, teacher, or coach and I will show you a storyteller who influenced the way others see the world. They can motivate and persuade others to action by transforming people to figure out what really matters in the world. Those stories are done with passion, enthusiasm, energy and excitement appealing to the heart as well as to the mind.

Recently, I have been moved by stories told to me by young people that have overcome incredible obstacles in an effort to attain a degree of success. It reinforces the evidence from neuroscience suggesting that when you are listening to a story, brain patterns begin to mirror one another. You are connecting where the empathy is not just on an emotional level, but also on a physical level.

Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “Most people die with their stories still in them.” We all have compelling stories to share. Let’s look for opportunities to tell our life’s story while inviting others to do the same. It’s a great way to deepen relationships with both family and friends.