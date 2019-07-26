The La Crosse Storytelling Festival committee would like to thank all the hard-working volunteers who helped us put on our 17th festival. You all did a great job, and we couldn't do this without you.
Thank you also to the tellers, both featured and local, who entertained us so beautifully. You are all masters of this art.
And we would also like to thank all the people who came to The Pump House to listen to our stories. We need listeners to keep this art going and growing. Watch for more storytelling opportunities in the La Crosse area.
Terry Visger, La Crescent, Minn.
