The Merrick State Park Turtles will sponsor the performance of Terry Visger at 7 p.m. July 13 at the Nature Center in Merrick State Park, S2965 Hwy. 35, Fountain City.
Visger is a professional storyteller, weaving stories for all ages. Join her around the campfire to hear some Wisconsin tales, but please, no pets. Vehicle admission stickers are required.
