Test optional admission continues at Viterbo

Test optional admission for first-year students applying to Viterbo University will continue for fall 2022. Applications for fall 2022 are open and free.

Test optional admission at Viterbo was implemented last year partly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented many high school students from taking the ACT or SAT exam. Prospective students who have taken the ACT or SAT may still choose to include their scores when applying to Viterbo, and they will be given due consideration as part of the overall application.

Applications without test scores will be considered based on high school grades, high school course work, and other indicators of college readiness and success. Students who do not submit test scores will continue to be fully eligible for merit and other Viterbo scholarships.

“Viterbo University is open for campus visits this summer for prospective students to take a tour and learn about the university’s academic programs, admission requirements, scholarships, and everything else Viterbo has to offer,” said Brian Weber, assistant vice president for enrollment.

For more information about Viterbo University, visit https://www.viterbo.edu

