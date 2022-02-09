Test optional admission made permanent at Viterbo University

First-year students applying for admission to Viterbo University will no longer be required to submit ACT or SAT test scores. Test optional admission was implemented in 2020 in response to the pandemic and has now been made permanent.

“Eliminating the need to submit a test score removes one more hurdle for prospective students,” said Brian Weber, Viterbo’s director of admissions and assistant vice president for enrollment. “We want to continue to make the application process as easy and convenient as possible. We found that without the test requirement the past two years, our incoming classes have been just as strong academically.”

Prospective students who choose to take the ACT or SAT may still include their scores when applying to Viterbo, and they will be given due consideration as part of the overall application. Applications without test scores will be considered based on high school grades, high school course work, and other indicators of college readiness and success. Students who do not submit test scores will continue to be fully eligible for merit and other Viterbo scholarships.

“Enrollment for fall 2022 remains open and I invite prospective students to visit and see everything Viterbo University has to offer,” Weber said.

For more information about Viterbo University, visit https://www.viterbo.edu

