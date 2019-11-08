Texas Roadhouse in La Crosse has invited veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch on Veterans Day.
Both current and former service men and women can choose one of 10 entrees from the restaurants Veterans Day menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Proof of service includes military or VA ID card or discharge papers.
The La Crosse Texas Roadhouse is located at 4310 Hwy. 16. For more information, call 608-781-6002.
