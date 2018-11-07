Try 1 month for 99¢

Free lunch for vets Sunday

Texas Roadhouse, 4310 Hwy. 16, will serve a free lunch for veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to honor the men and women of our armed forces.

All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from the special Veterans Day menu, plus two side dishes and a beverage. Proof of service, including a military or VA card or discharge papers, is required. For more information, call 608-781-6002.

