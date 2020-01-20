You are the owner of this article.
29th annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale to be held at La Crosse Center
The 4000 Foundation Limited will host the 29th annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the La Crosse Center, 300 Front St. S., La Crosse.

Since 1992, the Rail Sale has grown to become the tri-state's largest one-day railroad hobby sale, model railroad flea market and swap meet.

This year's sale celebrates the heritage of the area while raising funds to maintain and restore the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in Copeland Park.

Vendors will display more than 300 tables of railroad-related merchandise. Admission is $5 for adults. All proceeds will be used to maintain and restore the Railroad Heritage Museum.

For more information, call Dan Anthony at 608-781-9383.

