14th Street in La Crosse to close for repairs
0 comments

14th Street in La Crosse to close for repairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Wednesday, 14th Street North between Vine and Main streets, including the intersection of State Street, will be closed to through traffic.

This closure is needed to complete utility work in preparation of repaving the street.

City officials ask people to use caution when driving through the area. The closure will remain in place for the duration of the project.

For more information, call the La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News