14th Street in La Crosse to close for repairs

Beginning Wednesday, 14th Street North between Vine and Main streets, including the intersection of State Street, will be closed to through traffic.
This closure is needed to complete utility work in preparation of repaving the street.
City officials ask people to use caution when driving through the area. The closure will remain in place for the duration of the project.
For more information, call the La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340.
