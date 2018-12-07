The Bangor Community Thanksgiving Dinner served 530 meals this years -- 300 who ate at the Log Cabin banquet hall, the rest carryouts.
We wish to thank Don LaBarre for donating the use of the banquet hall and catering kitchen.
Hansen’s IGA donated turkeys; Linda’s Bakery, pies and buns; Kwik Trip, milk; and AMPI, butter.
Thrivent gift a card and T-shirts for volunteers.
Many others donated everything from corn and squash to extra turkeys. Thanks to Bill Hansen, Sue Dwyer and Bangor Cub Scout Pack 46 for decorations.
Special thanks to Deb McClintock for preparing all the food, and to all who volunteered in the kitchen, serving and delivering meals.
Businesses and organizations also gave monetary donations.
A total of 13 boxes of canned goods were donated to the West Salem Food Pantry, and a monetary donation will be made to the pantry, too.
Bangor Community Thanksgiving Dinner
