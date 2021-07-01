The Anthony Fund dedicated to helping others

The fund made its first donation to Dignity Homes, a La Crosse charity that's looking for a parcel of land on which to construct a building for the unsheltered.

"People will have an address, and if they're looking for work, they'll have a place to receive paychecks," Fimple said. "They'll have a safe, clean space to live."

Major fundraising for the Anthony Fund is already on the calendar. On Saturday, July 10, Anthony's Day will be held at Black Widow Tattoo Co. in Holmen. Fimple described it as a "humongous community effort" with a car show, live bands, food and raffles. He said the fund raiser was organized by Black Widow Tattoo owner Jake Amundson.

"He's been just a dynamo for setting up and getting things going," Fimple said. "It started with him just doing a tattoo fundraiser, but he felt like he wanted to do more."

Fimple said the family is still coping with the loss. Anthony, who was just one month away from following his father's footsteps with service in the U.S. Navy, left behind two sisters, a large extended family and numerous friends. Fimple said the outpouring of community support has meant a lot to his family.