The Anthony Fund dedicated to helping others

Gus Fimple recalled a day last year when he and his son, Anthony, were riding through La Crosse and Anthony noticed a woman sitting on the ground exposed to the warm summer sun. Anthony suspected the person didn't have a permanent shelter and asked to stop the car.
"He said, 'Dad, you mind if I pull in here? She's been sitting there all day, and I just want to check on her,'" Gus Fimple said.
The two exited their vehicle and walked toward the woman, who tried to assure them she was fine. Anthony wasn't convinced.
"While I'm talking to her, Anthony went back to his car, and he came back with a bottle of water and a big thing of ice tea," he said.
Two weeks later, Anthony Fimple was fatally shot at age 19 while working at a La Crosse tavern.
His family and friends are keeping his memory alive through The Anthony Fund, a memorial fund administered by the La Crosse Community Foundation. The fund's creation was announced June 27 — one year after his death — at a memorial garden created at the traffic circle at 17th and Madison streets in La Crosse.
Gus Fimple, along with his wife, Kristin, and business partner Anthony LaFauce, will serve as the fund's main advisors. He said the fund will focus on the needs of the elderly and unsheltered, two groups of people Anthony deeply cared about.
The fund made its first donation to Dignity Homes, a La Crosse charity that's looking for a parcel of land on which to construct a building for the unsheltered.
"People will have an address, and if they're looking for work, they'll have a place to receive paychecks," Fimple said. "They'll have a safe, clean space to live."
Major fundraising for the Anthony Fund is already on the calendar. On Saturday, July 10, Anthony's Day will be held at Black Widow Tattoo Co. in Holmen. Fimple described it as a "humongous community effort" with a car show, live bands, food and raffles. He said the fund raiser was organized by Black Widow Tattoo owner Jake Amundson.
"He's been just a dynamo for setting up and getting things going," Fimple said. "It started with him just doing a tattoo fundraiser, but he felt like he wanted to do more."
Fimple said the family is still coping with the loss. Anthony, who was just one month away from following his father's footsteps with service in the U.S. Navy, left behind two sisters, a large extended family and numerous friends. Fimple said the outpouring of community support has meant a lot to his family.
"We didn't realize how many people he had touched," Fimple said. "He was good at making friends — he wasn't the stand-off type. He was a goofy, fun-loving kid who liked to help other people."