Nearly 50 years to the day, an estimated 75 allies of the LGBTQ community gathered in celebration of the anniversary of the June 28, 1969, Stonewall Uprising, donning colorful ensembles, mugging for the camera and waving flags of pride for the The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection innaugural Drag Race.
Held Saturday afternoon in Myrick Park, the untimed, one-mile run/walk along the marsh — cut down from a 5K due to the 90-degree heat — offered individuals of all ages, identities and orientations a chance to recognize members of the gay community who were part of the Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations in protest of the violent police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village, Manhattan.
At a time when those who identified as other than heterosexual were targeted, ostracized or susceptible to arrest for "gay behavior" — kissing or holding hands with a member of the same sex — gay clubs and bars served as a refugee for many.
Stonewall Inn, controlled by the mafia, was poorly maintained and managed but served as a welcoming place for drag queens, gay youth who were disowned by their families and the homeless. Police obtained a warrant to raid the establishment due to the owner's lack of a liquor license and the sweep quickly turned violent, with manhandling, hitting and and throwing of objects. After some barricaded themselves in the Inn, mob members set it on fire. While the flames were extinguished and those in the building recovered safely, protestors in the thousands continued to demonstrate for several days.
The uprising ultimately sparked a wave of LGBTQ activism, with the development of GLAAD, the Gay Liberation Front and other organizations. But struggles for acceptance and basic rights continued: the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s was referred to by some as "the gay plague," and same sex marriage was illegal in the U.S. until 2004, when Massachusetts legalized gay marriage. It took another 11 years for nationwide legalization.
In 2019, members of the LGBTQ continue to be targets of harassment and discrimination. And while there have been strides — greater representation in the media and government — events like the Drag Race, say Alesha Schandelmeier, executive director of The Center, and Eddie Luker, board president for The Center, are an opportunity to continue the conversation and make positive progress.
"It was the drags and the trans community who started the uprising and the modern movement, and they don't often get credit for it. The Drag Race is a way to recognize them," said The Center board president Eddie Luker, who chose a flowy floral dress and wide brimmed straw hat for the event, opting against a wig to keep forehead perspiration at bay.
Despite the relentless heat, spirits were high as children colored with chalk and adults posed with boas and ponies on sticks in front of a rainbow backdrop before the race kicked off.
"It's gays, it's lesbians, it's trans, it's our allies — it's really the whole La Crosse community here," Luker said. "Kids, teens adults — we're covering it. Old queens, young queens, middle-aged queens."
River City Running Club member Kristie Shappell, who was joined by her husband, girlfriend and fellow running club members, joined the event in the spirit of inclusiveness and the landmark anniversary of the uprising.
"Stonewall is such a historic event," said Shappell, who wore a neon tutu over her running gear. "It reminds people of how unequal things were in the past and how they still are in some ways. This is a nice reminder for the community."
Brent and Lisa Turner joined the race to show their appreciation for The Center, where their daughter has attended GALAXY meetings for LGBTQ teens.
"The Center has been instrumental in helping her to shape her identity," Brent said.
While the Turners have been fully supportive of their daughter, Sarah Murphy of the local chapter of Free Mom Hugs understands many aren't so lucky. The nationwide Free Mom Hugs organization was created by Sara Cunningham in 2014, after her son came out as gay, and Murphy and two other chapter members were on hand at the Drag Race to offer friendly embraces.
"We give affirmation in the form of a hug that maybe you don't get at home from your own family," Murphy says. "It says, 'I see you, I celebrate you, I love you.'"
The atmosphere of the event was overwhelmingly ebullient, and not even a lone protester could damper the mood. Dressed in a suit and preaching loudly from the Bible as registration was underway, an older gentleman made his displeasure known but was treated with compassion by Luker and Schandelmeier, who handed the sweating man a cold bottle of water and used a peaceful, creative tactic to ease him away.
"We turned up the music," Luker said with a laugh. "Once 'It's Raining Men' started playing, he left."
