The Christmas Star? UWL astronomer says the celestial show will be unusual

Allen says around 1980 some records were found that pointed to another possibility: a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter in Leo near the star Regulus in 3 and 2 BC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Jupiter passes by Saturn about every 20 years, their separation can be up to about four degrees, says Allen. On Dec. 21, the day of solstice and the shortest daylight day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, they will be about 1/10 of a degree apart, so they will be very close and in the same binocular and telescope field of view. But people with good eyesight should still see them as separate objects.

Allen says the last time the two planets were this close was about 400 years ago, in 1623. At that time, they were too close to the Sun to actually be viewed. It was around 800 years ago, 1226, when they were this close and could have been viewed similar to this year’s show. And you might want to catch it now. The conjunction won’t happen again until March 15, 2080.

Allen encourages even novice stargazers to look for Jupiter and Saturn in the southwest sky during twilight in the coming days. The two are setting around 7 p.m. — so look to the skies right after dusk. By Dec. 21, they will set around 6:30 p.m.