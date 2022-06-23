 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'The forest is the therapist':UWL researchers take to nature for study on youth with health challenges

Forest Therapy (copy)

Children and staff from Coulee Connections are led on a nature and forest therapy walk by UW-La Crosse therapeutic recreation professor Namyun Kil in 2019. 

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Sipping small cups of tea while sitting on a trail in Hixon Forest, a group of children and coordinators prepare to close out a session of forest therapy.

The coordinators ask the participants to reflect on their mood, satisfaction with life and connectedness to nature after the experience through a series of questions.

The children's responses to these questions are part of a new study from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on the influence of forest therapy in children with cognitive disabilities and health issues. While forest therapy has been practiced in La Crosse previously, studying its impacts on youth is a new area of research.

Forest Therapy Small Group

UW-La Crosse student researcher Cora Vogt leads a small group of youth through a forest therapy session Monday in Hixon Forest. Each session closes with a tea ceremony.  

"There's a good amount of research on how forest therapy affects us in wonderful ways, but there's not a whole ton on how that affects adolescents and children with cognitive challenges," said Cora Vogt, a UW-La Crosse student researcher leading the study. "So it's to fill in that research gap."

Derived from Japanese practices, forest therapy focuses on spending time outdoors and considering each of the five senses at a slow, deliberate pace. 

"I'll invite them through different activities that will slowly and gently immerse each of their senses, one at a time, into the world around us," Vogt said. "A lot of people think that forest therapy is just going on a hike, but it's a very, very slow and immersive, mindful walk."

The practice has developed different cultural styles over time, such as Korean and U.S. Standard Sequence. The Korean style of forest therapy tends to be less structured, while the U.S. style has more concrete steps, although there is flexibility with both. 

Cora Vogt

Cora Vogt stands in front of a map of Hixon Forest trails Monday. Vogt leads forest therapy sessions on the trials several times a week as part of her research. 

Vogt and her UW-La Crosse faculty mentor, Namyun Kil, are studying the differences between these two styles as part of their research on adolescents, with the goal of determining which style poses the most health benefits for youth. 

Although Kil and Vogt have not processed the data collected from the questionnaires used at the end of each session, they hypothesize the U.S. Standard Sequence will be better suited for children with health challenges because it is more structured. 

Even across these different styles of forest therapy, an important philosophy remains the same, Vogt said. 

"The guide is not the therapist, the forest is the therapist. The guide just opens up the doors," she said. 

Vogt and Kil are currently hosting around three therapy sessions each week to conduct their research. Through connections with local organizations and agencies, youth connect with the research group and are able to attend singular sessions or on a regular basis. 

Vogt and Kil aim to collect 20-30 questionnaire responses each session, although changing weather in La Crosse can impact the ability to host sessions regularly. 

As part of the University's Dean's Distinguished Fellowship program, the researchers will present their findings to other students and faculty at the end of summer. Vogt and Kil also receive financial support from the program to help fund research supplies and equipment. 

Beyond the end of summer presentation, the researchers are looking to publish their findings. There is also the possibility of sharing findings with local agencies and organizations like the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, and the Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Kil said.

Namyun Kil (copy)

Namyun Kil, UW-La Crosse therapeutic recreation professor

"We are hoping to have a trail with features, like sitting or gathering places along the trail, suitable for forest therapy activities, as well as an interpretive sign on trailhead or self-guided applications that provide instructions ... that individuals of all ages and abilities can engage in," Kil said in an email to the La Crosse Tribune. 

The researchers also said they hope the study brings more attention to the benefits of forest therapy for those with health challenges, in addition to the general population.  

The practice does not require an entire forest to be effective, Vogt said, just a tree or a potted plant. 

"Stress is an epidemic and forest therapy is a very powerful way to mitigate that stress, to reconnect with nature and with yourself," Vogt said. 

"A lot of people think that forest therapy is just going on a hike, but it's a very, very slow and immersive, mindful walk."

Cora Vogt, a UW-La Crosse student researcher

Quote

INSIDE

UW-L researchers go on Hawaiian expedition, A3

Intern - Reporter

Abbey Machtig is a reporter intern at the La Crosse Tribune and a current student at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She can be reached at 920-645-7607 and found on Twitter at @AbbeyMachtig

