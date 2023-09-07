CASH-IN-HAND, a Johnny Cash Tribute, will perform Friday, Sept. 22, at the La Crosse Center. The concert will be in the South Ballroom.

"If you close your eyes during a CASH-IN-HAND performance, you're listening to the Man in Black himself," according to Broken Wrist Records.

This is a tribute experience for fans of all ages. The show spans every era from Cash’s illustrious career in one night! Stories, songs, and sing-alongs.

Tickets are on sale at the La Crosse Center box office or you can go to Ticketmaster: https://tin,yurl.com/24czvjqc