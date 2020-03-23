You are the owner of this article.
The history of the South Lanes building and 18 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1920s-30
THE WAY IT WAS

The history of the South Lanes building and 18 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1920s-30

Colonial Golf Course Clubhouse

Pictured here was the Colonial Golf Course Clubhouse in 1933, shortly after it opened.

 Kylie Mullen

This is currently the South Lanes Bowling Alley located on Mormon Coulee Road that is slated for demolition.

To play nine holes of golf in 1934, it cost 25 cents. In 1936, the golf course and grounds were improved to include screens protecting members from balls driven from nearby tees.

The 45-acre site closed in 1946 to clear an estate, and the course became the Robinsdale Addition to the town of Shelby. The clubhouse building remained and became the South Lanes Bowling Alley, which celebrated its grand opening in September 1953.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

