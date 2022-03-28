The La Crosse Chamber Chorale to present 'We Shall Overcome' concerts

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will present "We Shall Overcome," its final two concerts of the season.

Saturday, April 2: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, with Holmen High School Concert Chorale, directed by Chanse Mortenson.

Sunday, April 3: 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, with Logan High School Select Choir, directed by Doreen Athnos.

Sponsors for the concerts: Ken Riley and Jay Lokken, Tim Schorr, Mayo Clinic Health System, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and members of First Congregational Church.

La Crosse Chamber Chorale is directed by Dr. Christopher Hathaway.

Tickets are $20 for adults and Free for students.

More information can be found on facebook or on our website: www.chamberchorale.org.

