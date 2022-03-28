 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The La Crosse Chamber Chorale to present 'We Shall Overcome' concerts

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will present "We Shall Overcome," its final two concerts of the season.

Saturday, April 2: 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, with Holmen High School Concert Chorale, directed by Chanse Mortenson.

Sunday, April 3: 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, with Logan High School Select Choir, directed by Doreen Athnos.

Sponsors for the concerts: Ken Riley and Jay Lokken, Tim Schorr, Mayo Clinic Health System, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and members of First Congregational Church.

La Crosse Chamber Chorale is directed by Dr. Christopher Hathaway.

Tickets are $20 for adults and Free for students.

More information can be found on facebook or on our website: www.chamberchorale.org.

