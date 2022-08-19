 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Main to present Twang Thang Jamboree

A celebration of classic rockabilly, surf and retro country music for listening and dancing pleasure will be at The Main in downtown La Crosse from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

In cooperation with Gregg Hall and Deece Productions, The Main, 422 Main St., will welcome Ameripolitan Award Winner Deke Dickerson from California, with special guests: the legendary Surf Guitarist/vocalist Tony Andreason from the Trashmen (Surfin Bird, Henrietta, King of the Surf), Rob Wernberg from Danny Davis and the Nashville Brass, and very special guest, the world-renowned Greg Koch.

This Twang Thang Jamboree performance will also feature local artists Andy Hughes, Jon Nygren, Laun Braithwaite, and the bands Big Liquor and the Tinglers. Prizes will be awarded to retro dressed patrons and dancers.

Tickets are $20 and available at Deaf Ear Records, The Main, Downtown Mainstreet, Instrument Repair of La Crosse and online at deeceproductions.com.

