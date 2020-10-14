The Mayo Education Programs of the La Crosse Symphony to support free music lessons, concert experiences for local youth

Music has the power to calm the mind, improve one’s mood and relieve anxiety, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we could all use a mental boost.
In an effort to make musical experiences available to local youth, many of whom are learning from home and may not have access to classroom instruction and instruments, Mayo Clinic Health System and the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra are joining forces.
The partnership, introduced via a Zoom conference Wednesday, is named “Mayo Education Programs of the La Crosse Symphony” and will be funded through a donation from Mayo. Program offerings include virtual lessons, instruments for borrowing and online classes on music history.
“The sound of music, whether making it or listening to it, offers us all pleasure and comfort,” says Dr. Paul Mueller, president and CEO at Mayo Clinic Health System southwest Wisconsin. “Music is beneficial to your health, as studies show it impacts your immune system and your brain functions. That’s why we believe making this financial investment will help continue offering healthy opportunities to our future musicians and our community members and enjoy for years to come.”
Programs being supported by the partnership include the following:
- Play it Forward offers free refurbished donated instruments for students at local schools, as well as for Boys and Girls Clubs’ violin lesson students. The program also includes free lessons, currently being conducted via Zoom as a coronavirus precaution.
- The Boys and Girls Club violin lesson program, now in its fifth year, includes opportunities for students to take part in rehearsals, attend a free concert, and perform in the lobby prior to a concert, as coronavirus guidelines allow.
- String scholarships, 16 of which were awarded this year, pair students with professional instructors for six months — currently lessons are virtual — and provide the recipients free season tickets to the symphony. Scholarships also cover half the tuition for those who audition and are accepted into the youth symphony program. Members perform for an audience at the conclusion of the season.
- Symphony for Youth gives over 2,000 elementary school students in the Coulee Region the opportunity to attend a 45-minute symphony performance. The spring event will be adapted to follow COVID-19 precautions.
- A YouTube channel hosted by Maestro Alexander Platt streams videos discussing the history of a symphony and the music. A new series this fall will focus on meeting symphony members, and the winter program will cover the history of Beethoven. A Symphony for Youth educational series will be available at a later date.
- Symphony High School 101, scheduled to debut this spring, will include a series of six symphony-centered videos that touch on required curriculum for high school students.
- The Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition for young musicians will begin in January, with finals scheduled to be held live during the Orchestra’s March 6 concert.
“Music and the arts bring out the best in all of us. Experiencing music, especially during these times of a pandemic, can bring a more healthy mindset to help us through tough times,” said Eva Marie Restel, executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. “This partnership is great news to the community of La Crosse and the overall legacy of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.”
Emma Bacon, a sixth-grader at Logan Middle School, has been participating in the online Boys and Girls Club violin lessons every Thursday with instructor Michelle Elliott of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. The program, Emma says, has been a great experience with “wonderful instructors” and “a lot of new friends.”
“I’m grateful they were there and they taught me how to play violin,” Emma said during the Zoom announcement. “...It keeps me busy and it makes me happy.”
Elliot also expressed thanks for the support of Mayo, which made it possible for her to bring some normalcy to her students’ schedules during a highly chaotic time.
“It’s so lovely to still get to see the kids and work with them and see them progressing and gaining self confidence,” Elliot said. “That’s been really meaningful for me.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
