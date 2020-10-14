The Mayo Education Programs of the La Crosse Symphony to support free music lessons, concert experiences for local youth

“Music and the arts bring out the best in all of us. Experiencing music, especially during these times of a pandemic, can bring a more healthy mindset to help us through tough times,” said Eva Marie Restel, executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. “This partnership is great news to the community of La Crosse and the overall legacy of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.”

Emma Bacon, a sixth-grader at Logan Middle School, has been participating in the online Boys and Girls Club violin lessons every Thursday with instructor Michelle Elliott of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. The program, Emma says, has been a great experience with “wonderful instructors” and “a lot of new friends.”

“I’m grateful they were there and they taught me how to play violin,” Emma said during the Zoom announcement. “...It keeps me busy and it makes me happy.”

Elliot also expressed thanks for the support of Mayo, which made it possible for her to bring some normalcy to her students’ schedules during a highly chaotic time.

“It’s so lovely to still get to see the kids and work with them and see them progressing and gaining self confidence,” Elliot said. “That’s been really meaningful for me.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

