 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Muse to present 'Little Shop of Horrors'

  • 0

“Little Shop of Horrors” opens April 21 at The Muse Theatre at 1353 Avon St. La Crosse.

Based on a Roger Gorman low budget film, this Sci-Fi story has delighted audiences with quirky characters and a campy storyline. The musical’s success is also based on the catchy 1960s pop rock girl group harmonies, like the Ronettes & Shirelles.

These upbeat harmonies will be sung by newcomer Zoey Snyder (Sparta). Zoey was in her high school cast production of “Mamma Mia.” She will be joined by Jaclyn Freberg (Crystal) who will play the leader of the pack. Jaclyn was Marian in “Gilligan’s Island.” Completing this trio is Mikaela Gerrish (Ronette) who was recently in “Great American Trailer Park Christmas.”

“We have three of the very best singers in The Muse Theatre’s production that will dazzle you with their vocal prowess,” says Artistic Director Vicki Elwood. “Never a dull moment is our credo.”

Seymour is a meek floral assistant who works for Mushnik on Skid Row with his co-worker crush Audrey. Matthew Scott Lucas (Seymour) will return to the stage after two years. You will remember him from his many roles — “Gilligan’s Island,” “Times Square Angel” and “Hedwig.”

People are also reading…

Also returning to the Muse Stage is Michael Angelo who was Skipper in “Gilligan’s Island.” Michael is a recording artist and classically trained vocalist who just released a hip hop, jazz album.

Steve McCombs will voice the foul-mouthed plant. Steve recently retired from WTC and also has appeared in many shows at Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson. Last year at this time he was the narrator in “Rocky Horror Show” and Mr. Howell in “Gilligan.”

Vicki Elwood mug

THE CAST AND SHOWTIMES

Cast Members

  • Seymour: Matthew Scott Lucas
  • Audrey: Tegan Jo Blank
  • Mr. Mushnik: Michael Angelo
  • Orin Scrivello: Josh Knetter
  • Chiffon: Zoey Snyder
  • Crystal: Jaclyn Freberg
  • Ronette: Mikaela Gerrish
  • Audrey II (The Voice): Steve McCombs
  • Various Characters: Julie Muellenberg
  • Puppeteer: Hunter Kroll

Show dates:

  • April 21,22,23,28,29,30 at 7 p.m.
  • May 5,6,7,12,13,14 at 7 p.m.
  • One matinee on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. 

Tickets: $25, $28 and $30 sold on Eventbrite or at the door or Call/Text to charge;608-397-3752. www.eventbrite.com/e/296392426727

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News