The Muse to present 'Little Shop of Horrors'

“Little Shop of Horrors” opens April 21 at The Muse Theatre at 1353 Avon St. La Crosse.

Based on a Roger Gorman low budget film, this Sci-Fi story has delighted audiences with quirky characters and a campy storyline. The musical’s success is also based on the catchy 1960s pop rock girl group harmonies, like the Ronettes & Shirelles.

These upbeat harmonies will be sung by newcomer Zoey Snyder (Sparta). Zoey was in her high school cast production of “Mamma Mia.” She will be joined by Jaclyn Freberg (Crystal) who will play the leader of the pack. Jaclyn was Marian in “Gilligan’s Island.” Completing this trio is Mikaela Gerrish (Ronette) who was recently in “Great American Trailer Park Christmas.”

“We have three of the very best singers in The Muse Theatre’s production that will dazzle you with their vocal prowess,” says Artistic Director Vicki Elwood. “Never a dull moment is our credo.”

Seymour is a meek floral assistant who works for Mushnik on Skid Row with his co-worker crush Audrey. Matthew Scott Lucas (Seymour) will return to the stage after two years. You will remember him from his many roles — “Gilligan’s Island,” “Times Square Angel” and “Hedwig.”

Also returning to the Muse Stage is Michael Angelo who was Skipper in “Gilligan’s Island.” Michael is a recording artist and classically trained vocalist who just released a hip hop, jazz album.

Steve McCombs will voice the foul-mouthed plant. Steve recently retired from WTC and also has appeared in many shows at Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson. Last year at this time he was the narrator in “Rocky Horror Show” and Mr. Howell in “Gilligan.”

