Dedicated Nov. 20, 1888, the original La Crosse Public Library building on the southeast corner of Main and Eighth streets is shown here shortly after its completion.
Its founder, former Wisconsin governor Cadwallader C. Washburn, died in Eureka Springs, Ark., in May 1882. In his will he bequeathed $50,000 to the city of La Crosse for the erection of a public library.
The design of Minneapolis architect C. C. Yost was chosen for the building. Annie E. Hanscome, former librarian of the private Young Men’s Library Association, was officially hired as the first La Crosse Public Library librarian.
Today’s main library building remains on the same site of the original structure at 800 Main St.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.