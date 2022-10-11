The Remember Project returns to the La Crosse area

The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County, City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department, and Dementia Friendly Community Coalition are offering a series of free live theatrical performances to shine a light on the importance of brain health and family caregiving this fall.

The performances are a collective effort to raise awareness about the prevalence of cognitive decline, the stigma of dementia, what the community can do, as well as highlight the resources and supports available in the community.

These events take place on Oct. 13 and 14, and return Nov. 1 and 2. They are designed for community audiences and feature short plays followed by facilitated conversations to advance La Crosse County as an age-friendly, dementia-friendly region.

Each event begins with social time, including a complimentary appetizers and is followed by the play and community conversation. The group invites everyone to attend whether they know anyone or anything about dementia or not!

“The ADRC of Crosse County hosted The Remember Project back in 2015 and 2018 with great success and feedback,” says Kelsey Flock, dementia care specialist at the ADRC of La Crosse County. “We are delighted to have this group return! These events are engaging and the plays are exceptional, complete with professional actors. They are funny, honest and really moving. All of this helps us put dementia into perspective and often many people see themselves in the characters, even community members and professionals who attend who know nothing about memory loss or dementia leave with lasting positive results.”

The plays being presented are “Fortune Cookies” by Bonnie Dudovitz and “Steering into the Skid” by Arnold Johnston and Deborah Ann Percy. Due to the generosity of sponsors, Bader Philanthropies, the ADRC of La Crosse County, and La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department, the pair of plays are offered twice. Other donations have been received for food and respite and those donors will be recognized the night of the events.

Audiences can see “Fortune Cookies” at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in Onalaska at the Altra Federal Credit Union Operations Center and at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in La Crosse at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. “Steering into the Skid” is featured at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in Onalaska also at Altra Credit Union and at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 in La Crosse at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

Though tickets to these events are free, seating is limited and reservations are required. Novembers shows will also feature free respite space and engaging activity for adults whom the performances may not be a good fit for in order to allow caregivers to attend. Call Black River Beach Neighborhood Center for details.

“Our ultimate goal,” said Danette McCarthy, founder and director of the Remember Project, “is to assist community members of all ages consider new ways to think about brain health and memory loss, future planning and caregiving. Becoming aware of local resources that support families is essential for everyone, especially those who are dealing with any type of cognitive decline.”

To learn more or to register for an event, please call 608-785-5700 or visit www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc.