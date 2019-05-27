The Rev. Donald Fox inherited his father’s legacy of lighting the way for Americans through a 75-year-old story that otherwise would have been forgotten under the carnage and debris of war.
“My father [died] relatively young, at the age of 63,” Fox said, and “I’m clear in my role in the family: celebrating the family story.”
Fox, a resident of La Crosse for almost 30 years and author of the biography “The Old Familiar Places: The Life and Letters of Frederic E. Fox,” has written a new book, “Capt. Fred Fox of the Ghost Army & France, a story for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.”
It is a compilation of 34 letters Fred wrote home during his months in France.
The letters are housed at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum in Abilene, Kan., where Fox accessed them so he could write his new book.
His father, Frederic E. Fox, known as the “Keeper of Princetoniana,” authored top secret military documents, hidden from the public for about 40 years, about the only deception unit in France during World War II: “The Ghost Army.”
Armed with fireworks, inflatable tanks and sound effects, a brigade of 1,100 men, consisting of artists and storytellers, fooled two Nazi divisions — about 30,000 men — by impersonating larger American units to conceal the true location and intention of those units, said Rick Beyer, one ofthe authors of “The Ghost Army of World War II” and the director of a 2013 PBS documentary called “The Ghost Army.”
Beyer said Fred, only a junior officer during the war, “told the unit, ‘Look, we need to be more theatrical. We need to have more showmanship and we need to get out there and physically pretend to be these units, and wear the fake shoulder patches (and) put the bumper markings on the vehicles. We need to be able to impersonate generals.’”
“The Ghost Army” story has even landed in Hollywood, where, according to Variety, actor and director Ben Affleck will “star in and direct the Universal Pictures caper ‘Ghost Army,’ based on the book ‘The Ghost Army of World War II,” written by Rick Beyer and Elizabeth Sayles, as well as the documentary “Ghost Army.”
Several factors motivated Fox to write his new book, including the fact that “this is the last big anniversary that some of (the men from the Ghost Army) will still be around.”
And with the growing public interest in the story of “The Ghost Army,” he said, “I’m going to tell this little part of the story.
He shares a picture of his father standing next to a jeep named after Fox’s mother, Hannah, who at the time was still Fred’s fiancé.
“My father was a soldier here. I wanted to say, ‘Here he is,’” Fox said.
Another more personal motivation for Fox is the death of his older sister because of early onset Alzheimer’s in her late 50s.
“Alzheimer’s is just this direct reminder of loss of memory. So there’s one fifth of our family memory gone,” he said, “I’m one of five children and, in the division of labor, you know, I become the person to be the family historian.”
Fox’s new book can be found at Pearl Street Books and Amazon for $14.
