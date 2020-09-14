The Rivoli Theater in 1920 and 18 other photos that show life in the La Crosse area in the 1920s-30s

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This image is from the La Crosse Tribune of Sept. 19, 1920, when the Rivoli Theatre, located on North Fourth Street, had its grand opening 100 years ago this month.

Admission of 28 cents in 1920 would be equivalent to $3.63 today when adjusted for inflation. At the time of its construction, it was the largest motion picture house in the state outside of Milwaukee. The theatre interior still features the original decorations of the La Crosse firm of Odin Oyen.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

