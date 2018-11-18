Dick Cooley was fishing with his friends one day, tackle boxes full off odds and ends beside them.
"What does this look like to you?" Cooley asked his pals. " 'Don't you see the Starship Enterprise?' People don't look at stuff like I do."
But they do look at his stuff. In droves. Among a sea of booths bedecked in reds, greens and golds at the La Crosse Center Holiday Fair, Cooley's display of small sculptures in muted silver and brass tones might have gone unnoticed if not for the welded whimsy and unique nature of his creations.
While shoppers flock to the Holiday Fair on Saturday, now on its 55th year, for the seasonal classics — crocheted mittens, handmade candles and festive table runners — Cooley's welded miniatures business, "The Spark Plug Guy," offers up year-round, one-of-a-kind gifting options.
A 1979 welding class sparked an interest in creating for Cooley, of West Bend, Wis., and two decades ago metalware sculptures became his occupation. Specializing scenes featuring spark-plug people, Cooley goes through around 6,000 spark plugs annually, with five garages saving them for him. Other materials, including silverware, beaters, coin dispensers and ice skate blades, salvaged from dumpsters and yard sales, provide details and furnishings for the spark plug figures.
Churning out about 2,000 sculptures a year, Cooley sells at over 20 shows nationwide on an annual basis and stocked his holiday fair booth with 500 pieces, ranging from a spark plug man on a bike lock toilet, a tiny laptop resting on his knees, to a dancing couple, the female's dress made from a tiny tart mold.
Many of the objects used are tailored to the subject, the most specific perhaps the mini gynecologist with a real speculum as the table or the hairdresser chair made from a curling iron piece.
"I always loved making very unusual things," Cooley said.
Cooley's intricate works draw high praise — a woman visiting from New York advised him to move there and open a gallery — and custom orders. A bride once commissioned a flashlight train with herself strapped to the tracks for her cake topper, and the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee ordered 300 of his nutcracker motorcycles for their gift shop.
Cooley's gifts are near guaranteed hits. A woman who bought a small tractor for husband returned to tell Cooley her spouse had declared it his favorite present ever.
"She said, 'I gave him all this stuff and this piece of junk was his favorite?'" Cooley recalled with a smile.
Coveted sculpture supplies for Cooley include real handcuffs, and he spreads the word to officers. In exchange for sending him two pairs, he will fashion a spark plug policeman with a handcuff base.
"They rarely take me up on it," Cooley said with a hint of disappointment.
Cooley has quite a following, and Holiday Fair shopper Tolla Lepke of Viroqua, who has admired his work for years, picked up one of Cooley's wrench-and-spoon tractors to give to a farmer friend that evening, confident it would be the most original present on the table.
Cooley's creations are, in a sense, a gift that keeps on giving. While the scenes are obvious to the eye, the true fun is in identifying the components, from nuts and bolts to fork tines, that comprises the figure.
Ashley Carlson of La Crosse, who selected a tank for her 11-year-old son, noted he would be "in heaven" examining the tiny details at Cooley's booth.
"He has speech apraxia," Carlson said. "Instead of expressing himself through words, he creates stuff with legos. I think (the sculptures) are so relatable to us as adults because we can see the stories, but kids see it through their imaginations."
Some of Cooley's best customers are the school-age crowd, who peered at the creations wide-eyed, fascinated with the tiny cars, planes and trains. At a prior show in the spring, one pair of siblings, determined to buy one of Cooley's cranes, set up a lemonade stand outside the venue. The next year, Cooley fashioned the enterprising kids as spark plugs, complete with tiny lemonade stand, as a gift.
"It's not about the money so much as it's about the smiles," Cooley said. "... It's a labor of love."
The Holiday Fair continues today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the La Crosse Center. Admission is $2 or free for age 12 and younger with adult. Santa will be there from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
