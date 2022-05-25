 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Tribune salutes Class of 2022

  • 0

Coming in Friday's Tribune, our salute to the Class of 2022 as a special section features the graduation listings from 25 high schools throughout the region. 

Many commencement ceremonies will be held this weekend.

On Wednesday, Onalaska graduates made a special visit to Eagle Bluff Elementary School.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Anger, questions, condolences follow Texas school shooting from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News