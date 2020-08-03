You have permission to edit this article.
The Way it Was: 1100 Block of Winnebago St. in 1909
The Way it Was: 1100 Block of Winnebago St. in 1909

1100 Block of Winnebago St. in 1909

A photo postcard taken at 1106 Winnebago St. in 1909.

This photo postcard was taken at 1106 Winnebago St., which at the time would have been near the southwest corner of Winnebago and West Avenue.

Today, this area is the parking lot just south of the Mayo Emergency Room building, at the heart of the Mayo and Viterbo campuses. The woman featured is Philomene “Minnie” Fiebig, who sent this picture of herself and her dog Touser to a man named Joseph Brown in Buffalo, North Dakota, on July 19, 1909. It says, “Friend Joe: Thought I’d drop you a card with myself on it this time. Was just starting to go bicycle riding when I had this taken. … Hoping to hear of you soon. I remain a friend, Minnie.” The two would later get married.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

