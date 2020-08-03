The Way it Was: 1100 Block of Winnebago St. in 1909

Today, this area is the parking lot just south of the Mayo Emergency Room building, at the heart of the Mayo and Viterbo campuses. The woman featured is Philomene “Minnie” Fiebig, who sent this picture of herself and her dog Touser to a man named Joseph Brown in Buffalo, North Dakota, on July 19, 1909. It says, “Friend Joe: Thought I’d drop you a card with myself on it this time. Was just starting to go bicycle riding when I had this taken. … Hoping to hear of you soon. I remain a friend, Minnie.” The two would later get married.