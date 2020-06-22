The Way it Was: 1890 La Crosse Riverfront

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A June 1890 view of La Crosse’s riverfront (taken from the old wagon bridge which was then under construction) looking south from the foot of Jay Street to the foot of Cass Street.

At left is the Listman Flour Mill, while at center is the John James Foundry & Machine Shop and at right is the John Paul Lumber Co. sawmill, which cut 34 million feet of lumber during 1890.

Only the former James Foundry building remains standing today and is now home to Piggy’s Restaurant. The former site of the Listman Mill is now occupied by the Riverside Center South Building while the former site of the Paul Sawmill is occupied by the Courtyard by Marriott La Crosse.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

