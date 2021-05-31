 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: 1912 Myrick Park pumping station
The Way it Was: 1912 Myrick Park pumping station

The Way it Was: 1912 Myrick Park Pumping Station

Looking northwest over the marsh about 1912, the Myrick Park pumping station at the northern end of East Avenue is under construction in this scene.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

This building replaced the water works or pump house building downtown. The Green Bay and Western Railroad tracks through the marsh are visible on the left, now part of the popular trail system. This pumping station, still in use today but with many additions, was the first to pump only well water from an underground aquifer through the water main system.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

