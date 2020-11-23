The Way it Was: 1920 Airmail plane

A small crowd gathers around an U. S. Postal Service airmail plane after it landed at La Crosse’s old Salzer Field on Aug. 10, 1920, as part of a test flight over the then newly inaugurated Chicago-La Crosse-Twin Cities airmail route. Regular daily airmail service to La Crosse began three months later on Nov. 29, 1920. Salzer Field served as La Crosse’s first airfield from 1919 to 1933 and was located in the general area now occupied by Erickson Park and Pool west of Losey Boulevard South and north of Ward Avenue.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org
