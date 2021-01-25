The Way it Was: 1921 Winter Carnival

Costumed employees from an unidentified business pose for a photo while taking part in La Crosse’s 1921 Winter Carnival. This celebration took place over four days, Jan. 26-29, 1921, and was marked by parades, public dances, ice skating races, ice hockey games, curling contests and dog sled races.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.